4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $665,000

New Construction house on huge lot in Mooresville in this great neighborhood with NO HOA. Easy access to I-77, schools and Lowe's HQ Agent is also General Contractor/Builder. New construction 3200 SQFT 2 BR up & 2 Br down. Master bedroom is special with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, free standing tub, walk in shower. First floor has 3 1/4 sand and finish hardwood throughout with matching staircase, propane fireplace in family room that is also vaulted, rear wooden deck and concrete raised front porch. New well & septic installed. NO contingent offers will be accepted.

