Imagine your New Home has just become Available! Beautiful like New 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath One Story Home in Bells Crossing. Situated on a large .95 Acre Corner Lot with a Fenced Back Yard, a covered Terrace and huge Deck. Irrigation System ensures a lush green Lawn. New French Drain for excellent drainage. New Architectural Shingled Roof July 2023. New Air Handler June 2023, and New Integrated whole house Air Filter system January 2020.Enter the wide Foyer and see the Freshly Painted interiors throughout. You'll love the open Kitchen with Large Center Granite Island, Stainless Appliances and White soft close Cabinetry. Enjoy Celebration Meals in the Dining room, or Breakfast in the Casual Dining area. Huge Great Room overlooks the Fenced back yard, and features a Fireplace with gas logs. The serene Primary Bedroom has a walk in Closet, a huge Primary Spa Bath with soaking Tub and separate Shower. Double Vanities. Spacious Bedrooms 2,3,& 4 have Two full Bathrooms. A Must See!