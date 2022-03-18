4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $660,400

This charming farmhouse plan offers an owners suite and office of the main level! Just the right size with thoughtfully designed floor plan. The second level features 3 bedrooms room complete with full bath, loft area, media and bonus room. Open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining. Great curb appeal with lots of peaks and shed dormer for that modern farmhouse look on nearly 3/4 acres. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas, boat launches, shopping, eateries interstate 77....the location is superb! There may still be time to make selections and personalize your home! Pictures shown are only a representation of home. This community is almost completely sold out so schedule your tour of homes that are near completion!