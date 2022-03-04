4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $659,000

Welcome Home to this beautiful 2-story home with a rocking chair front porch and great views of Lake Norman across the street. When you enter the home you will love the beautiful foyer with hardwood floors. Your primary bedroom/bathroom is on the main floor as well as another bed/bath. The kitchen with island is opened to the great room as well as the family room/eat in kitchen area. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms/office and bath along with a huge bonus room. The backyard is beautiful with mature trees and a 8 x 8 shed that stays. Stumpy Creek Boat Launch is just down the road to drop in your boat for a day on Lake Norman!! You don't want to miss this one!! Come and see it today !!