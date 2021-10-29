Great location and convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate for easy commute around the area. This is a Gem of a home you don't want to miss! Meticulously kept full brick home, Circular drive with lots of room for family & guest parking, Wide-plank hardwood flooring in most of the home. Large living room with gas fireplace. Private Master suite and office/bonus room on right side of home away from other bedrooms. Need extra room--this home has it! Level yard easy for gardening with established raised beds w/orchard including irrigation, fire pit and space for entertaining, etc. Additional detached garage heated/cooled for hobbies, extra play toys, workshop, etc. Beautiful kitchen with all SS appliances and Cherry cabinets. Newer roof, 2012, HVAC in 2010, HW heater & dishwasher in 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators conti…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk thr…
With a heavy chance of train Thursday, several Halloween events have been rescheduled to today.
- Updated
Statesville clinched the inaugural Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale, dom…
- Updated
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads due to emergency road work, according to the N.C.…