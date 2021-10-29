4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $659,000

Great location and convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate for easy commute around the area. This is a Gem of a home you don't want to miss! Meticulously kept full brick home, Circular drive with lots of room for family & guest parking, Wide-plank hardwood flooring in most of the home. Large living room with gas fireplace. Private Master suite and office/bonus room on right side of home away from other bedrooms. Need extra room--this home has it! Level yard easy for gardening with established raised beds w/orchard including irrigation, fire pit and space for entertaining, etc. Additional detached garage heated/cooled for hobbies, extra play toys, workshop, etc. Beautiful kitchen with all SS appliances and Cherry cabinets. Newer roof, 2012, HVAC in 2010, HW heater & dishwasher in 2020.