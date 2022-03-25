 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000

This bright & sunny open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with w/stainless appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry & butler pantry. The large family room features a gas fireplace. Main floor guest en-suite perfect for guests or extended family. Heavy moldings, office & dining room. Enjoy mornings and evenings in the fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and a firepit. Large Owner's suite with beautiful upgraded tile and granite bath with x-large shower and garden tub plus an amazingly large closet! Large secondary bedrooms and a second en-suite on the upper level and a huge bonus room. Large laundry room. Close to shopping, restaurants, Lake Norman, I-77, and Charlotte. Award-winning Iredell county schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert