4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000

This bright & sunny open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with w/stainless appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinetry & butler pantry. The large family room features a gas fireplace. Main floor guest en-suite perfect for guests or extended family. Heavy moldings, office & dining room. Enjoy mornings and evenings in the fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and a firepit. Large Owner's suite with beautiful upgraded tile and granite bath with x-large shower and garden tub plus an amazingly large closet! Large secondary bedrooms and a second en-suite on the upper level and a huge bonus room. Large laundry room. Close to shopping, restaurants, Lake Norman, I-77, and Charlotte. Award-winning Iredell county schools.