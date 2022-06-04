4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000

Welcome to this beautiful home located just moments away from access to Lake Norman in Mooresville! This home was built in 2020 and the sellers have made numerous upgrades in the past year. You will be welcomed into the foyer by tall doors and soaring ceiling heights. An office/bedroom is the perfect spot for work from home or welcoming guests to the area. Laundry room leads into the primary walk-in closet and through to the spacious primary suite featuring a gorgeous bath and generous closets. The gleaming kitchen is a chef's dream complete with gas cooktop and huge island. The open concept main level provides tons of natural light and a great space for entertaining. Enjoy coffee in the morning or wine in the evening as you relax in the lovely screened porch. The second level is home to 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and large loft area perfect for hanging out! The backyard is completed by a stamped concrete patio with fire pit and is fully fenced! Do not miss this one!!