SELLER NOW OFFERING UP TO $10K TOWARDS BUYER CLOSING COSTS w/ acceptable offer. A True Walk Out Basement Home in Stafford at Langtree w/ a big flat backyard overlooking trees. Built in 2018 on one of the bigger lots of .20 acres w/ community owned green space next door. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home w/ open floor plan, spacious kitchen w/ center island, granite countertops, gas range, sunroom & double door home office on the main level. The Primary bedroom & bath plus 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry & loft are on the upper level. The basement has a big living area/bonus room, full bathroom & spacious bedroom. There are 2 unfinished areas as well for plenty of storage. Conveniently located close to Lowes Corporate, Hospitals, I77 w/ an easy commute. This home is districted in the both sought after Coddle Creek Elementary & Brawley Middle IB schools! Basement is stubbed/plumbed for kitchenette.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $649,999
-
- Updated
