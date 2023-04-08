Prime location in Atwater Landing's Enclave. Private lot with trees behind and open space on one side! Hampshire plan has upgrades galore. Formal dining connects to a pretty Butler's pantry, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry. The gourmet kitchen features a stainless double wall oven, gas cooktop, castled cabinetry w/base pullouts, and quartz countertops. Open concept with gas fireplace. 1st-floor guest suite and drop zone w/built-ins. Wrought iron-wrapped staircase opens to a generous-sized loft. Luxurious primary suite has sitting room and oversized closet! Gorgeous bath w/tile shower and semi-frameless shower. Revwood floors in downstairs living areas and upscale tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Tankless water heater, smart home tech, two-piece crown, wainscoting, cased windows, 5" baseboards, and tray ceiling! Fenced yard, deck, raised gardens, and gorgeous view! Community paddleboard launch, pool, clubhouse, walking trails, playground, pocket parks, and bocce ball court.