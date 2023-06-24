SELLER NOW OFFERING $10k TOWARDS BUYER CLOSING COSTS OR FIXED INTEREST RATE BUY DOWN!!! A True Walk Out Basement Home in Stafford at Langtree w/ a community POOL. The home comes w/ a spacious level backyard w/ park like setting overlooking a serene pond & trees. Better than New Construction. Built in 2018 on a spacious .20 acres w/ community owned green space next door. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home w/ loft & open floor plan, spacious kitchen w/ center island, granite countertops, gas range, sunroom & double door home office on the main level. The Primary bedroom & bath plus 2 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry & loft are on the upper level. The basement has a big living area/bonus room, full bathroom & spacious bedroom. There are 2 unfinished areas as well for plenty of storage. Conveniently located close to Lowes Corporate, Hospitals, I77 w/ an easy commute. This home is districted in the both sought after Coddle Creek Elementary & Brawley Middle IB schools! Basement is plumbed for a kitchen.