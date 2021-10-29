4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $639,000

Situated in the desirable Harbour at the Pointe lake access community, this 4 BR home mixes shiplap accents and pops of color for a warm and welcoming space. Step inside the two story foyer with curved staircase to a private office and adjacent sitting room. The main level features an open floor plan with recently transformed kitchen complete with a custom wood range hood, painted cabinets and open shelving. The large peninsula provides extra seating with adjoining breakfast area that flows into the great room with shiplapped walls and fireplace detail. Upper level primary bedroom, gorgeous updated bath with soaking tub, separate vanities and walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms and a bonus room with newly added guest/flex place. Entertain guests on the large deck in the backyard that leads to a paver path and stone fire pit with seating area surrounded by trees. Level, spacious yard is completely fenced in with full irrigation system. This charming home that won’t last long!