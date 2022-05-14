This gorgeous home has it all. Hardwood floors, neutral paint, fabulous floor plan, tons of natural light, and more. The kitchen boasts a massive island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and an abundance of cabinets. Don't miss the butler's pantry!! Kitchen is wide open to the oversized great room, making it perfect for entertaining. The first floor den is currently being used as an office, but has endless possibilities. The screened porch is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the peaceful backyard. Upstairs you'll find the enormous primary suite complete with luxury finishes, a full guest suite, 2 additional secondary bedrooms, and a 3rd full bathroom. The 3-car garage has a huge additional space for tons of storage. Based on septic location, there is room for a backyard pool. Wonderful community, MGSD Schools, and move-in ready. Come see it before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to close seven schools to out-of-district attendance for the 2022-23 school year.
Pastor Jamie Hamrick’s sermon Sunday at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville touched on the gift of rejection.
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of East Front Street.
Judge: Attorney was so ineffective that NC man’s rights were violated. First-degree murder conviction vacated.
Henry Jerome White has spent 25 years in prison.
The Statesville Police Department confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on East Front Street on Thursday, but details remain scarce.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the barn was a total loss, according to Steve Williams, the assistant fire chief of the Lewisville Fire Department.
Alexander County man jailed on 51 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 22-30. For more information regarding specific plots …
From abandoned baby to college class president, Greensboro native says adoptive mom motivated, inspired her.
GREENSBORO — The full-term baby, just 6 pounds and 13 ounces, was found wrapped in a bedsheet underneath the stairwell of an apartment complex…
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Mayor of Statesville with a series of questions about their bac…