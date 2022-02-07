4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $634,000

Have you been wanting your very own semi-custom built home? If so, this is it! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath new construction conveniently located minutes from I-77, 10 minutes from Lake Norman State Park and marinas, and moments away from Mooresville shopping and dining. Build timeframe is 6 months. Exterior will be Hardie Siding. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Bedrooms will be carpeted and master bath will be tiled. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Master bath will have tile walls and glass enclosure. Other baths will have bathtub/shower insert. Solid maple soft close cabinets throughout home. Appliances includes will be dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, above stove microwave.