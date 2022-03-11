4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $634,000

Have you been wanting your very own semi-custom-built home? If so, this is it! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath new construction conveniently located minutes from I-77, 10 minutes from Lake Norman State Park and Marinas, and moments away from Mooresville shopping and dining. The build timeframe is 6 months. Some home features include Luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, Master bath will have tile walls and a glass enclosure. Other baths will have a bathtub/shower insert. Solid maple soft close cabinets throughout the home. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and above stove microwave.