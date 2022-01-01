4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $630,000

Hidden Meadows features beautifully appointed spacious custom single family homes with 30 Estate Lots from .66 to a little over 2 acres. Serene setting within minutes from Lake Norman Parks, Marinas and Shopping. The Camden Plan offers an owner's suite and guest suite on the main floor. Well appointed chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry with dove tail and soft close close drawers, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lights, oversized walk in pantry and luxury island that over looks the open great room. Open floor plan on main floor with two bedrooms up and bonus room/ theater or flex room. Are you looking for a pet room? The Laundry is large enough to accommodate pet room with wash area and cozy sleeping quarters. (Optional 4th bathroom upstairs)A few of the interior highlights, hard wood floors in main area, 7 1/4" colonial baseboards and built in drop zone. The pictures shown are only a representation of the builder's homes.