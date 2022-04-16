4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $630,000

The Pikewood home is a full 2nd story w/ a large bonus room, bedroom, bath & walk-in attic. Additional features include Rinnai tankless HW heater; 2 gas furnaces; 12ft walk-in pantry w/ custom shelving & beverage center area, level 4 cabinets, granite, huge island, refrigerator, 7-burner gas range; remodeled laundry room w/ LG Platinum washer & dryer and drop zone area; remodeled 1/2 bath w/ high-end fixtures; 12ft closet study/4th bedroom; built-in cabinets w/ oak floating shelves at fireplace; 11ft walk-in shower & custom closet systems in the primary bath; quartz on all vanities; new light fixtures; & added moldings throughout. Garage includes professionally installed epoxy floors & custom storage cabinets. The backyard features an extended covered porch addition, paver patio, garden shed, & professionally designed landscape which provide a perfect private retreat facing a beautiful wooded area with beautiful sunsets. The open concept kitchen is great for entertaining.