Rare Find! Townhome with basement and attached 2 car garage! Entertainer's will love this fully upgraded home! Kitchen includes double wall ovens, separate microwave, gas cook top, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Huge Great Room/Dining area opens to the deck overlooking a natural area, LVP throughout the entire first floor with tiled bathrooms, upgraded fixtures, Nest thermostat, extended owner’s suite with tray ceiling on main, oak stairs with metal balusters, extensive lighting throughout, fully finished walk out basement with LVP flooring, 4th bedroom and full bath and huge unfinished storage area. Second floor has a huge loft for an additional living room area and two large bedrooms plus a great unfinished storage area. Spacious Laundry and drop zone area off the garage. Nice sized patio off lower level, covered by deck above. Enjoy the fenced backyard. Lake front access, Gazebo & Picnic area with grills and firepit overlooking the lake.