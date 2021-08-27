Listed Below Tax Value. Nearly 6.5 acres of RA-zoned land along Brawley School Rd and 26,000 ave. vpd. Four contiguous parcels. Approx. 350' of Brawley School Rd frontage. Near numerous residential developments including prestigious The Point. Near retail and eating establishments. Near Trump National Golf Club, and the public Mallard Head Golf Course. Near Williamson Rd and 25,500 ave. vpd. Near I-77 (Exits 33, 35, and 36) and approx. 65,000 ave. vpd. 1978 brick 4 BR ranch home on property, can be removed or used. For more information on this listing contact Debbie Monroe at Lake Norman Realty! Phone: 704-533-0444 Email: debbiem@lakenormanrealty.com.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A driver tried to pass a school bus Tuesday morning on Olin Loop, resulting in a head-on collision, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. L…
- Updated
A Granite Falls man was airlifted from the scene of a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 64 at Herman Road in Alexander County on Monday morning.
- Updated
Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a drowning Sunday afternoon at the Davidson College Lake Campus.
A traffic stop by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office led to a long list of felony charges for a Statesville man on Aug. 17.
- Updated
The film “From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs,” which details the reconstruction of the French and Indian War site, is set to…
- Updated
OLIN—When Eric Rees applied for the head coaching job at South Iredell over the summer, he had done his homework. Before he was handed the key…
Brock Hoffman is back at school, but not at Virginia Tech where he will play football this fall. Hoffman was back at Celeste Henkel Elementary…