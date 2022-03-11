 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000

Are you looking for lakefront living but without the lakefront price tag? This beautiful all-brick home boasts a gorgeous view of Lake Norman right next door and is just the fourth house down from its deeded boat slip in a large quiet cove (boat slip #4). The floor plan includes a private deck off the primary suite, a great bonus space upstairs and a three-car garage. The main floor also features beautiful dark bamboo wood flooring throughout. This home is part of a trust and is being sold as-is. Just add some new carpeting upstairs and a few personal touches to make this your own beautiful lake oasis!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert