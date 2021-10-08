4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $600,000

Gorgeous and well-kept home offers all the space and conveniences you need and want and is just minutes away from Mooresville shopping and dining. One of the best features is a huge screened porch with see thru fireplace. This is where you'll find plenty of time to relax and unwind as well as host guests. Updated kitchen offers plenty of counter space along with large pantry and tons of cabinet space for storage. Countertop bar, breakfast area, dining room and screened porch give you plenty of room for hosting dinners, parties or holidays. Main level also offers large living room and a study/office. Upper level offer huge owner's suite with large bath and walk-in closet, 2 or 3 additional bedrooms and total of 3 full baths. Oversized laundry room offers plenty of storage and a folding table. The 4th bedroom could be a bonus room or office and offers it's own full bath. Additional storage in outbuilding and under rear porch as well as crawl space.