4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,900

This gorgeous home has it all. Hardwood floors, neutral paint, fabulous floor plan, tons of natural light, and more. The kitchen boasts a massive island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and an abundance of cabinets. Don't miss the butler's pantry!! Kitchen is wide open to the oversized great room, making it perfect for entertaining. The first floor den is currently being used as an office, but has endless possibilities. The screened porch is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the peaceful backyard. Upstairs you'll find the enormous primary suite complete with luxury finishes, a full guest suite, 2 additional secondary bedrooms, and a 3rd full bathroom. The 3-car garage has a huge additional space for tons of storage. Based on septic location, there is room for a backyard pool. Wonderful community, MGSD Schools, and move-in ready. Come see it before it's gone!

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene. 

