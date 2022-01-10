Bright & sunny lake living is calling you from this lovely home in the Harbour at the Pointe! Park-like setting w/ mature trees, stone walls & low-maintenance plantings. Freshly painted, with an open, airy layout, home features a spacious living room/office leading into formal dining room. Kitchen & breakfast areas open to great room, all looking out over beautiful, fenced backyard. Neutral colors & hardwood floors run throughout light-filled main level. Upstairs primary bedroom suite has vaulted ceiling & updated bath. 2 more bedrooms & bonus room or 4th bedroom round out 2nd floor. Bonus room includes extra closets, built-ins & office nook making a great flex-space. Enjoy outdoor living on expansive 2-tiered deck that overlooks lush plantings creating a private backyard oasis. Head to the lake to LEASED BOAT SLIP prepaid through Dec 2022 with potential to renew. Contact list agent for details. Neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis & more. All this plus award-winning schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000
