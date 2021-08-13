4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000

Beautiful cul-de-sac home with DEEDED BOATSLIP! Popular Bridgeport off Langtree Rd.! Lake Views from the Front of home. Neighborhood pool, tennis, playground, Boat Ramp and Boat Storage Lot! Home features amazing all season Sunroom with wall unit for heat/ac! Screened in Porch with hot tub (As-is), Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances! Gas Stove! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Convey! Durable Laminate wood floor throughout the main level! Large laundry room! The primary bedroom has tray ceiling and large walk-in closet with built-ins. Kitchen and Living room both Feature bay windows. Fenced backyard with fresh landscaping, custom slate stone patio and shed. **Deeded Boat Slip B17**. Excellent Lake Norman Location off Langtree! Near Shops, Entertainment, Restaurants! Easy access to I77 too. Active 8/12