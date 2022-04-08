 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $598,800

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $598,800

*Multiple Offers have been received. Seller decides to ask all prospective buyer to submit highest and best offer by 7:00pm, Wednesday 04/06/22* Awesome Mooresville Location with Lake Norman Schools and NO HOA!!! All Brick RANCH STYLE with upstairs Bonus on the Large, private Cul-De-Sac !!! Lots of updates including the new HVAC system! Upon entering this 1.5 story home you'll find an open floorplan with high ceiling. Large front living room with fireplace and dinning room, providing plenty of options for relaxing and entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with large breakfast nook has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Specious Master Suite with tray celling offers garden tub, oversized shower and walk-in closet. Large bonus room over garage used as 4th bedroom with a full bath. Hardwood floors throughout the home! Fully fenced rear yard with extended patio overlooks a private large flat back yard with pergola - perfect for relaxing, entertaining, & grilling!

