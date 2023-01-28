4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $590,000

Welcome Home to 154 Rainberry – a beautifully maintained 4BR/3.5BA contemporary designed home in Byers Creek with modern upgrades & designer finishings. Built in 2020, tasteful décor make this home one of a kind. Main floor hosts gleaming engineered hardwood hardwoods, neutral paint & tastefully chosen wallpaper. Chef-inspired kitchen features SS appliances, gas range, custom island, quartz countertops, updated designer light fixtures & cabinet hardware. Newly designed staircase w/ wood casings opens to spacious loft for addtl. playroom or office desires. For relaxation & recharging, primary BR is where to be! En-suite bath w/ dual sinks, separate tub/shower & TWO large walk-in closets. Upstairs, 3 additional BR have walk-in closets & neutral carpet. Backyard has been transformed into an inviting oasis; ideal space for socializing w/ friends in private screened porch or luxury gazebo, serving as both an accent piece & entertainment area. Fully fenced backyard w/ dual access points.