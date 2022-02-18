4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $589,000

YOU'LL LOVE THIS "LAKE NORMAN" LAKE VIEW RESIDENCE OR GO ACROSS THE STREET AND ENJOY A VERY SMALL COMMUNITY DEEDED BEACH ACCESS LOT, ENJOY FISHING, SWIMMING, KAYAKING ETC. LOCATED AT 108 HARBORVIEW PLACE MOORESVILLE, NC. THIS HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A LARGE STONE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS INCLUDING A MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, CUSTOM KITCHEN SOLID MAPLE CABINETS, (NATURAL GAS AVAILABLE IN NEIGHBORHOOD) HIGH END TILE WOOD FINISH FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, ENJOY YOUR LAKE VIEW FROM A LARGE COMPOSITE DECK WITH VINYL RAILING, DE-ATTACHED 2 CAR+ GARAGE WITH OPTIONAL 572SF GUEST HOUSE SEPARATE 200 AMP SERVICE, OFFICE, REC ROOM, WITH FULL BATHROOM, KITCHENETTE ABOVE GARAGE, LAUNDRY HOOK-UP IN GARAGE. VERY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, HOSPITALS, AND NEARBY SCHOOLS INCLUDING WOODLAND HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, BRAWLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND LAKE NORMAN H.S.