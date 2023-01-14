4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

This meticulously maintained home with a beautiful horseshoe driveway is ready to move in! Located in the desirable Lake Norman School District, no HOA, with .76 acre level lot, hardwood trees, covered front porch and generous back patio, and a privacy fenced backyard that is perfect for cookouts, entertaining, and playtime with pets. Gorgeous open floor plan with a large kitchen/living room, tray ceilings, upgraded cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, leathered granite countertops, large island, electric cooktop, wall oven, and sleek electric fireplace in living room. Two car front load garage, ceramic tile floors throughout first floor, large primary suite on main floor with tray ceilings, beautiful primary bath and walk in closet, with laundry room right off primary bath. Two guest bedrooms on main floor with granite countered bathroom. Upstairs boasts a lovely office space, a spacious bonus/game room, another bedroom and bathroom. Convenient to all shopping and restaurants.