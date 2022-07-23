 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

  • Updated
You won’t find another home like this in this community. Nearly NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated Hampshire Model situated in the Enclave section of the neighborhood in pristine condition, backing to woods with common space next door. Unbelievable Chef’s Kitchen includes slide in Gas Range with French Door convection double ovens, Butler’s Pantry and massive pantry. Custom Marble fireplace. Granite topped Dry Bar in Bonus. Open floor plan and huge closets in all bedrooms. The Owners have upgraded EVERYTHING! Great outdoor space with huge patio, retaining wall to balance out yard that is professional landscaped, including custom rock walls, lots of mature trees, and fence. This is no longer the builder grade home it once was! This community has a fitness center, clubhouse, bocce ball court, playground, large pool and LAKE ACCESS! Perfect for kayaking or paddle boarding in the lake, spend the day with nature. Award winning schools!

