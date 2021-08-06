 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

Custom Waterview Home in Cul-de-sac. Granite and tile in all bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, crown molding and arched doorways. Maple cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove in the kitchen. Huge walkin attic space. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools and interstate. Community features include pool, tennis courts and marina. Lake living at it's best in a quiet lake neighborhood! Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert