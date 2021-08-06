Custom Waterview Home in Cul-de-sac. Granite and tile in all bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, crown molding and arched doorways. Maple cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove in the kitchen. Huge walkin attic space. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools and interstate. Community features include pool, tennis courts and marina. Lake living at it's best in a quiet lake neighborhood! Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000
