History gets an update! While not technically designated historic, this home was built in 1904 by esteemed Mooresville physician Dr.Nicholas Moore. So much original charm remains! Heart pine flooring, wood wainscoting and trim on both levels. Kitchen and bathrooms updated 2021, 2 car detached garage constructed 2020, furnace 2019, air conditioning 2016, all new plumbing 2013, electrical rewired 2012 (some knob/tube remains in attic but is not connected), roof 2000. 4 fireplaces. Go find the secret staircase! Wrap around porch and covered back porch. Property zoned RMX for ability to operate a business from your home. See Town Of Mooresville zoning rules for details http://www.townofmooresvillenc.com/zoning/Zoning_Ordinance.pdf
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $569,000
