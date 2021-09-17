 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,000

Gorgeous brick home in Mooresville with so much space! 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an office, loft, and huge bonus room! This home sits on a 1-acre wooded lot, with a fence, large deck, and no HOA! The entryway is filled with natural light from the glass double front doors and huge floor to ceiling windows in the adjacent dining room. The 2-story great room is large and has a fireplace and two doors leading out to the deck. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast room. Both floors of the home just received a fresh coat of paint.

