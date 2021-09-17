Gorgeous brick home in Mooresville with so much space! 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an office, loft, and huge bonus room! This home sits on a 1-acre wooded lot, with a fence, large deck, and no HOA! The entryway is filled with natural light from the glass double front doors and huge floor to ceiling windows in the adjacent dining room. The 2-story great room is large and has a fireplace and two doors leading out to the deck. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast room. Both floors of the home just received a fresh coat of paint.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
Work at Larkin Regional Commerce Park started again in recent weeks, and the rumble of construction equipment is what the project’s stakeholde…
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the acceptance of a $2.2 million grant Monday night that will allow th…