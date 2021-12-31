DON'T MISS this one!!! Full Brick custom built on over an acre with NO HOA!!! Beautiful finishes throughout w/ wood floors on main level. Primary bedroom and 2 guest rooms on main. HUGE bonus/bedroom w/ FULL bathroom upstairs. Check out the BACKYARD OASIS w/ freeform heated salt water pool and spa for year round enjoyment. Greenhouse and shed convey as well. TONS of storage!!! Quiet and small neighborhood close to downtown Mooresville and Davidson and 15 minutes to Concord Mills area. Crawl space sealed and conditioned.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
