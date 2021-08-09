Custom Waterview Home in Cul-de-sac. Granite and tile in all bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures, crown molding and arched doorways. Maple cabinets, granite counter tops, gas stove in the kitchen. Huge walkin attic space. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools and interstate. Community features include pool, tennis courts and marina. Lake living at it's best in a quiet lake neighborhood! Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the 143 mile marker.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …
Former Statesville Greyhounds football standout becomes the first HBCU athlete to sign deal with Bojangles
Statesville native Ky’Wuan Dukes seized on an opportunity the NCAA recently afforded to college athletes and made history in the process.
- Updated
A Troutman Middle School teacher, facing one count of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl, is now accused of two more charges.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Iredell Health System is tightening its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital to help protect patients…