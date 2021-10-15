Owners Suite with keeping room opens to the large deck and his and hers walk-in closets on main level plus gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and niche opening to a large two-story great room with cozy fireplace. Private dining area and office/den perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the outdoors on the expansive deck and large rear yard. Private cul-de-sac street with close proximity to neighborhood pool. Huge bonus room with media area could be used as an extra bedroom or entertainment retreat. Easy access to tons of attic storage as well.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
