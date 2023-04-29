Popular Hunter floorplan in highly desirable Byer's Creek. This better than new home has barely been lived in and it shows. Nothing can be built across the street so you have peaceful view. The back features screened porch and beautiful paver patio. Bring your firepit and and you have a great outdoor living space. The interior has lots of natural light and is open floorplan. Garage carriage lights and interior lighting has been upgraded. Big family room with fireplace and popular two toned kitchen with tile backsplash, huge island/breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Second level has large loft area, 4 generously sized bedrooms with 3 full baths. The primary has two large walk in closets. Ring doorbell and camera monitor, 2 built in WiFi boosters, TDS fiber installed - 600Mbps symmetrical, Auto dehumidifier in master bath This one won't last!