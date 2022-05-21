Step into your new home with all new luxury and upgraded lighting fixtures. Upon entering, you are greeted by the stylish dining room which leads to the spacious family room with fireplace and kitchen with upgraded granite countertops, newly installed backsplash, and upgraded/extended kitchen island. On the main level, you will also discover a guest bedroom and bathroom as well as an oversized drop zone. As you head upstairs, you will find a sizable loft, master suite with shower upgraded with rain shower head & shower lighting, as well as two more bedrooms and hall bathroom. All bathrooms upgraded to include specialty tile. Concrete pad in backyard was extended for outdoor entertainment. Landscaping updated 2022. Refrigerator, washer & dryer do not convey. You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind home!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
-
- Updated
