This is THE ONE! This Hampshire model is to die for! The owners have taken such painstaking care in making this home, the best in Atwater. The gourmet kitchen has been refreshed with a professional grade slide in gas range, low profile range hood, and a french door double oven. The fireplace has been upgraded with the most gorgeous marble facade you’ve ever seen. The house has been professionally decorated with custom details everywhere! Master with a sitting room and master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Bonus room has a dry bar with granite counters. Blinds on every window, custom paint throughout. The entire yard is professionally landscaped, the back yard is fenced and has a retaining wall, as well as several trees. New carpet was just installed. One of the best lots in the neighborhood with great wooded views and situated next to a quiet common area. Don’t miss, this one won’t last.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,990
