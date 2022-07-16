4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,900

Located in the lakeside Atwater Landing community, this bright, clean, move-in ready 4 bedroom home was built in 2020! Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel double oven, gas cooktop, Butler’s pantry plus a large walk in pantry. Spacious luxury owners suite with tray ceiling, sitting room, and a generous walk in closet. The popular Hampshire floor plan features 9ft main level ceilings, open kitchen-family room concept, and a 1st floor guest suite. Tasteful trim work includes crown molding, chair rail, coffered ceiling in dining room, cased windows, and 5” baseboards. Tankless water heater, 5.1 wired speaker system in the family room, and CPI security system! Atwater Landing amenities include access to Lake Norman with community paddlesport launch site, outdoor pool, clubhouse, bocce ball court and more! HOA Fee is $750 annually. To view the 3D matterport tour, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1MkdqfYy7Bw&brand=0