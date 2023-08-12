This beautiful, 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3-Bath Cypress plan is sure to impress! The main floor includes a guest suite with full bath, a study with French doors, a beautiful extended kitchen with island, and a spacious family room featuring a fireplace with tile surround. The upstairs features the primary suite, beautiful primary bath with extended shower, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Other features such as wooden stair balusters, composite stair treads, quartz countertops throughout the home, and EVP flooring on the main level add to this home's elegance. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear 12x12 paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide information on estimated completion date, however, dates are subject to change. We are currently selling homes in Summerlin from our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Showing appointments will take place at this location.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $544,000
