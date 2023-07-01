Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year! This is a 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5 Bath Wilmington plan. The main floor includes a study with French doors, a dining room, beautiful kitchen with island, white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances including a designer range hood, wall oven and gas cooktop. The main floor also has a spacious family room with fireplace. The upstairs features the primary suite, three secondary bedrooms, a full bath, laundry room and a loft. Enjoy the outdoors on the 14x12 wood deck & paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide information on estimated completion date; however, dates are subject to change. We are currently selling homes in Summerlin from our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Showing appointments will take place at this location.