4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $537,000

This is the one you've been waiting for! Beautiful 3 story home in the very desirable Ashlyn Creek!! Located in the highly rated Mooresville graded school district. Situated on a nice corner lot. Open entry way leads to gorgeous dining room with coffered ceiling. Built in bar with a wine fridge and KEGERATOR!! Kitchen features large island, granite countertops and plenty of space for entertaining! Upper floor features a large master bedroom complete with his and her closets and spacious master bath w/Bluetooth exhaust fan! As well as three additional bedrooms. Third floor is a "must see" bonus room/ 5th bedroom with a FULL bathroom. Garage is equipped with Kobalt Storage racks and epoxy flooring. Outside features a breathtaking backyard complete with a fire pit perfect for roasting marshmallows! NEW Play set with rubber mulch! Community features a community pool just steps away!