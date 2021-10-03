 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $537,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $537,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $537,000

This is the one you've been waiting for! Beautiful 3 story home in the very desirable Ashlyn Creek!! Located in the highly rated Mooresville graded school district. Situated on a nice corner lot. Open entry way leads to gorgeous dining room with coffered ceiling. Built in bar with a wine fridge and KEGERATOR!! Kitchen features large island, granite countertops and plenty of space for entertaining! Upper floor features a large master bedroom complete with his and her closets and spacious master bath w/Bluetooth exhaust fan! As well as three additional bedrooms. Third floor is a "must see" bonus room/ 5th bedroom with a FULL bathroom. Garage is equipped with Kobalt Storage racks and epoxy flooring. Outside features a breathtaking backyard complete with a fire pit perfect for roasting marshmallows! NEW Play set with rubber mulch! Community features a community pool just steps away!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert