Located in the sought after Autumn Grove subdivision, this spacious basement home on a tranquil 1/2 acre lot is surrounded by trees. Huge multi level deck with soothing views of green foliage is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, large island with seating area, granite countertops, subway backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The Butler's pantry offers additional cabinets, granite countertops, and backsplash. Hardwood flooring on main. Dining room boasts chair rail and crown molding. Oversized primary suite features spacious sitting room, dual walk-in closets, walk-in shower and large soaking tub on ceramic tile. Finished basement showcases high ceilings, media room, mini bar, conditioned storage space, full bathroom and bedroom. Possible use of room upstairs as 5th bedroom (septic permit for 4 bedrooms). To view the 3D Matterport tour, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EN3RYFbRxKL&brand=0