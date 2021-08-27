Bright, spacious 4-bed Bridgeport beauty feels like home the minute you pull up and comes with a DEEDED boat slip! Remodeled kitchen w/quartzite countertops, new cabinets and appliances; custom closets, hardwoods throughout, and much more! Charming, upgraded finishes throughout. The lush backyard w/outdoor lighting features a Koi Pond, large deck, for entertaining and stone firepit. Located in the highly desired Lake Norman area next to Langtree, Bridgeport amenities include community pool, tennis courts, dry dock, and boat launch with day dock. Deeded boat slip has 24 hour surveillance, 6,000 lb lift, and has electricity and water hose at slip. Master bathroom was being renovated during pictures. It is completed now. Come and see the new bathroom!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $530,000
