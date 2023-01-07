 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $529,000

  Updated
Beautiful 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home in located in desirable Mooresville Graded Schools. Sought after floorplan with primary bedroom on main floor. Some features are in addition to the 3 bedrooms upstairs there is an extended loft, two car sideload garage plus a one car utility garage. Gorgeous kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, ceramic tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, gas cooktop, double wall oven and kitchen island! Hardwood floors cover main living areas and primary bedroom. Main floor primary bedroom has tray ceilings, primary bath has spacious shower with semi-frameless door. Wait until you see the lovely gas fireplace in the family room with stacked stone from floor to ceiling. The home also has front covered porch, back covered porch plus patio area and a fenced yard! So many more features for you to see. Hurry so you can call this one your home!

