Buying a new home! The amount of time and effort required to purchase a new home can sometimes seem overwhelming. We are here to help! D.R. Horton has been building homes since 1978 and has helped more than 500,000 homeowners build their dream home. Our experienced sales agents are glad to assist you and can walk you through the entire purchasing process by answering any questions that you may have. D.R. Hortons goal is to make your home buying experience as seamless and positive as possible.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $527,778
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fir…
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
- Updated
An attempt to stop a vehicle driven by a man with outstanding warrants resulted in a chase Monday, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
North Iredell rallies, beats Foard for WFAC tournament title in showdown between two of the state’s top teams
- Updated
NEWTON—North Iredell dug its collective heels in and summoned the strength to rally from a two-sets-to-one deficit and beat Fred T. Foard to c…
From goat tying to calf roping to bull riding, youth from across the area took part in various competitions at the North Carolina Youth Rodeo …
The city of Statesville went forward with its ward redistricting plan on Monday night, setting in motion the process of approving the redrawin…