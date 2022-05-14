BETTER THAN NEW 2 STORY! Very popular and versatile Biltmore plan by DR Horton, located in the highly sought after lake community of Atwater Landing. This beautiful home sits on one of the larger lots at nearly a quarter of an acre! Relax on the back while enjoying an expansive fenced backyard w/ patio pavers & rose garden. Just built in 2020, this meticulously maintained home offers a 1st floor office, dining room, spacious family room w/ gas fireplace. The family room connects to the casual dining area & opens into the kitchen. 1st floor laundry & large walk-in pantry. Upstairs features a large loft, 3 spacious bedrooms, a hall bath w/ a double vanity & an oversized primary suite w/ vaulted ceilings, a large bathroom with a 5 ft shower, linen closet, double vanity & large walk-in closet. Enjoy all this community has to offer including lake access w/ paddle board & kayak launch, community pool/clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails, playground & picnic areas. See virtual tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000
