4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000

Location! Location! Location! Enjoy living on this flat and fenced ½ acre golf course view while being only minutes away from grocery and shopping. NO HOA. Spacious bedrooms with large closets including an extra-large master bed suite with an attached sitting room upstairs. Updated open concept kitchen with granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large back deck and screened in porch are perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this one!