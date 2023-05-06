Immaculately maintained home in Mooresville’s highly desirable Johnson Manor Community. Open concept design features magnificent primary bedroom with en suite bathroom on main, spacious kitchen w/ huge island, gas fireplace in great room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, walk in pantry, abundant cabinets, subway tile backsplash, & ss appliances. Primary bedroom on main level has tray ceilings and a luxurious en suite bath w/ dual sinks, walk in shower, water closet, & large custom walk in closet. Main level also includes 2 additional large bedrooms, additional full bath, & a custom enclosed sunroom where you can enjoy the wooded view. Second level has a large 4th bedroom, full bath, & spacious bonus room/loft. HOA fees include landscaping, exterior maintenance including exterior painting & roof, walking trails, pet park, fitness center, community garden w/ vegetable plot, & clubhouse. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy!