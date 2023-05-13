This is a proposed listing for a new construction, to-be-built home. Choose your own design features in this beautiful, 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3-Bath Cypress plan. You will be able to select all interior and exterior design features from our curated collection, featuring the latest in-home design elements. The main floor includes a guest suite with full bath, a study with French doors, a beautiful kitchen with island, and a spacious family room with fireplace. The upstairs features the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear 12x12 paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide information on estimated completion date, however, dates are subject to change. We are currently selling homes in Summerlin from our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Showing appointments will take place at this location.
