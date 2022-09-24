4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $520,000

This home is in the highly sort after neighborhood of Johnson Manor in Mooresville! Home is immaculately kept and has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms downstairs along with a gourmet kitchen, dining area, living room and one of the few homes to have a sunroom with a screened in patio. Beautiful wood floors flow throughout this open concept floor plan and take you upstairs to a carpeted 4th bedroom with a full bathroom and a huge loft that may be converted to another bedroom, media room or bonus room. Tankless water heater! All bathrooms are updated, and owner's suite has a garden tub and separate shower. Choose to sit on your screened in patio in the back and enjoy the wooded view with a view of the water or on your front porch! Home is located on a cul-de-sac, so no through traffic. Porch and patio account for the additional 346 sqft.